Dan Campbell diagnoses Detroit Lions during Matt Patricia era

When it comes to current Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, the differences are glaring.

Patricia was full of negativity during his time in Detroit and many of his players did not trust him. Campbell, on the other hand, truly cares about each person in the Lions organization and they are willing to follow him into battle.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Campbell diagnosed the 2020 Lions under Patricia.

Let me say this,” he says. “There’s been a lot of trust issues here. There’s been a lot of miscommunication, that we’re trying to gain their trust. And so with that, man, we’re trying to get them to buy in. It’s as simple as: We got to practice; you’ve got something that’s been bothering you; you don’t know exactly how bad it is, or what’s going on because of maybe issues that have happened in the past. And it’s ‘Listen, come out, warm it up, go through individual [drills] and you got to trust us as coaches are going to take care of you there. We’re not going to put you in a position where you’re going to make this worse. But yet, you’re still practicing.’ And just something as simple as that, which we’ve already implemented in the last couple of days has already gone a long way. But they are learning that ‘Hey, you can push through this, and you can trust us that we will take care of it. You’ll get your work, but you’re also going to get better too.”

Dan Campbell gets it, folks.