Detroit Lions Rookie Christian Mahogany Asks Fans For Help

Christian Mahogany Asks Fans For Help: Please consider donating to this great cause.

Predicting WHEN and HOW MUCH Aidan Hutchinson’s Next Contract Will Be

Aidan Hutchinson will break the bank with his next contract.

Doctor Accuses Penn State HC James Franklin Of Wanting To Cut Suicidal Player

IF true, James Franklin needs to be fired immediately.
W.G. Brady

Predicting Taylor Decker’s Fate With The Detroit Lions

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Taylor Decker has made it clear that he wants to stay in Detroit

Detroit Lions’ veteran left tackle, Taylor Decker, is entering the critical final year of his five-year, $59.65 million contract extension, originally signed just before the 2020 season kicked off. As the 2024 season approaches, discussions about Decker’s future with the team are heating up. Decker has made it clear that he wants to retire as a Lion, but will the two sides be able to come to an agreement that is fair to both parties involved? Let’s predict Decker’s fate with the Lions.

Stellar Career and Future Prospects

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Decker has been a cornerstone of the Lions’ offensive line, primarily protecting the quarterback’s blind side. Despite a couple of injuries in along the way, Decker’s presence on the field has been pivotal, and as you can see below, he has maintained high performance levels in both pass protection and run blocking.

At 29 years old, Decker has made it abundantly clear that he wishes to finish his professional career with the Lions, a sentiment the team likely reciprocates given his ongoing high-level play. General Manager Brad Holmes has emphasized maintaining a strong offensive line, a commitment seen through strategic drafts and signings like that of Kevin Zeitler to address other needs on the line.

Contract Negotiations and Predictions

With his current contract winding down, speculation about Decker’s future is rampant. Given his significant role and the challenges of finding an adequate replacement, the likelihood of Decker securing a new deal with the Lions is high. My prediction is that Decker might be offered a three-year extension worth $48 million before the 2024 season begins, reflecting both his importance to the team and his desire to stay in Detroit.

Should negotiations extend into the season, the Lions might face higher costs to retain him, especially if Decker explores free agency. However, his preference to remain with the franchise could play a crucial role in facilitating a sooner-than-later agreement.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Consistent Performer: Taylor Decker has been a reliable and consistent force on the Lions’ offensive line, never having been selected to a Pro Bowl but providing steady play as a blindside protector.
  2. Contract Details: Decker is in the final year of his contract, with potential negotiations for an extension suggesting a three-year, $48 million deal could be in the works.
  3. Commitment to Stay: Both Decker and the Lions have expressed a strong desire to continue their partnership, indicating that a new contract could be finalized before the 2024 season commences to avoid the uncertainties of free agency.

Bottom Line

As the season draws near, all eyes will be on the negotiations between Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions, as they work to secure a deal that keeps this key player in Motor City for the foreseeable future. Look for Decker to sign an extension prior to the 2024 season. If not, I truly believe a deal will get done during the next offseason.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

