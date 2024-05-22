Detroit Lions Rookie Christian Mahogany Asks Fans For Help

Christian Mahogany Asks Fans For Help

Detroit Lions rookie guard Christian Mahogany is making his mark both on and off the field. The former Boston College standout is channeling his efforts into a heartfelt cause in honor of a dearly missed friend and high school teammate, Devin Willock, who tragically lost his life in a car crash shortly after the Georgia football team’s National Championship celebration in 2023.

Launch of The Devin Willock Legacy Scholarship

In a touching tribute to Willock, Mahogany initiated a GoFundMe campaign to fund The Devin Willock Legacy Scholarship Award. This scholarship aims to support students from the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area who are in financial need, helping them pursue their dreams much like Willock had. The scholarship emphasizes qualities that Willock embodied, such as dedication and a commitment to excellence.

Seeking Support from Detroit Fans

Despite his rookie status, Mahogany is calling upon the passionate Detroit Lions fanbase to help in reaching the fundraising goal of $45,000. The campaign has already garnered over $4,178, but more support is crucial to fully realize this tribute to Willock’s legacy.

How to Contribute

Those interested in contributing to this noble cause can do so by donating to the GoFundMe campaign set up by Mahogany. It’s more than just a donation; it’s an investment in the futures of young individuals who aspire to make a positive impact in their communities, reflecting the spirit of generosity and support that defines the Detroit community.

If you’re able to contribute, you can find the donation page by visiting the GoFundMe website and searching for The Devin Willock Legacy Scholarship Award. Every donation, no matter the size, brings Mahogany closer to honoring his friend’s memory and supporting the dreams of aspiring students in the New York-New Jersey area.