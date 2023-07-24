On Monday, prior to the second day of Training Camp, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell unveiled his unique approach to keep the team focused on their ultimate goals. Citing his coaching mentors, Bill Parcells and Sean Payton, Campbell explained that staying focused will prevent his team from “taking the cheese” when it comes to the high expectations heading into the 2023 season.

Dan Campbell divulges what will keep Lions from ‘taking the cheese'

Campbell emphasized the importance of remaining committed to hard work and high standards despite the hype of high preseason expectations.

“You come in the locker room and there are mouse traps,” Campbell said. “Literally 2,000 of them, and there's cheese all over the floor. Someone's got to pick up the real cheese. You gotta keep it, not that I've done that yet, but you've gotta keep it light. We've got significant goals, and we have high standards, and we're gonna be better. But we've got to be smart. I just don't want the focus to be away from the work, and earning everything we've gotten, because that's what we started with in 2021.”

Why it Matters

After a strong finish to the 2022 season, the Lions are poised for a successful year, currently favored to win the NFC North and host a playoff game for the first time since the 1991 season. Despite this, Campbell is determined to keep his team grounded, reminding them to earn their victories and stay committed to daily hard work.

Key Points

Coach Dan Campbell emphasizes the importance of focusing on end goals and not falling into the trap of high preseason expectations.

Campbell cites a unique tactic used by his coaching mentors, involving mouse traps and cheese as a symbol to stay focused.

The Lions had a strong finish in 2022 and are now the favorites to win the NFC North.

Campbell is determined to keep the team grounded and committed to daily hard work.

Bottom Line – Navigating the Cheese-Filled Path to Success

Campbell's “avoid the cheese” philosophy encapsulates his commitment to maintaining the team's focus and upholding the high standards he has set. With a balanced perspective on success and a firm belief in hard work, the Lions are well-poised for a promising season. And as any true Detroit Lions fan will attest, there's nothing cheesy about that. Ok, that is enough cheese talk until we whoop the Packers again!