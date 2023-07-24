Dan Campbell provides Marvin Jones Jr. injury update

Prior to the start of Sunday's training camp practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that WR Marvin Jones Jr. was being placed on the NFI list. One day later, Campbell spoke to the media, and he gave an update on Jones' injury. Campbell told reporters that Jones is dealing with a back issue.

On Monday, Campbell said that Jones is dealing with “a little back issue” but that the Lions are “not in any hurry” to get him back. Campbell noted that Jones' back issue is nothing major.

“We're not worried about it,” Campbell said.

What is the NFI List?

While those placed on the NFI list continue to be part of the 90-man roster, their ability to participate in training camp practice is restricted. That said, they can be moved off the list at any point before the season kickoff and return to practice right away. On the other hand, if they aren't fit to practice by the season's onset, they could be shifted to the NFI/reserve list. This means they won't occupy space in the 53-man roster and will have to sit out at least the first four games of the season.

Key Points

On Sunday, Campbell said that Jones would start on the NFI list

On Monday, Campbell said Jones is dealing with “a little back issue”

Campbell noted that Jones' back issue is nothing major

Jones can be removed from the NFI list at any time, which would make him eligible to practice

Bottom Line: Good News for the Veteran

Though Campbell did not say how Jones hurt his back, he did say that it is not something the Lions are concerned about, which is obviously great news. Jones was signed during the offseason, and with Jameson Williams being suspended for the first six games of the season, the hope is that the veteran can step in and can help fill in until the youngster returns.