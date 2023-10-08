Dan Campbell explains how Jerry Jacobs baited Bryce Young into throwing interception

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions secured a convincing 42-24 victory against the Carolina Panthers, and cornerback Jerry Jacobs played a pivotal role by intercepting a pass during the game. Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell commended Jacobs for his performance and revealed that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had an effective game plan to thwart the Panthers.

What did Dan Campbell say about Jerry Jacobs “Baiting” Bryce Young?

Campbell specifically highlighted how Jacobs strategically “baited” Panthers QB Bryce Young into making the crucial interception.

“Listen, Jerry's doing a great job,” Campbell said. “He's another guy who's really come on the last three weeks. But I'll say this too, AG did a great job game planning once again this week and that was a heck of a call by him. That was a bit of a bait call. Baited him into something. It was the same look as what we've been giving a couple of times before and Jerry did a great job of making it look exactly like it was. He adjusted to the throw. It was great. It was a great call and it was great by Jerry, understanding what we're trying to get done.”

