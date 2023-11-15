Dan Campbell explains why Detroit Lions signed Bruce Irvin

The Detroit Lions‘ decision to sign veteran edge defender Bruce Irvin to their practice squad is a strategic move to enhance their defensive capabilities. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell emphasized the need for experienced players, especially as the season progresses and the availability of skilled players dwindles. Irvin, with 11 seasons and 55.0 career sacks in the NFL, brings a wealth of experience to the Lions' relatively young defensive line, which is crucial given the team's struggles in the sack department this season.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

“Let’s get some veteran guys,” Campbell said. “We feel like—it’s hard to find players as the season goes on here that you may need.”

“Most of the games we’ve played this year, our pressure has been very good,” Campbell said. “We’re getting to the quarterback, and then we’ve had a couple games where it doesn’t. And I think we’ve got to be careful that we’re (not) judging everything off of one or two times here.”

“He came in, gave us a little workout yesterday, enough to see where he’s at,” Campbell said. “He’s got superhuman genes by the way. I mean this guy, he takes great care of himself.”

“You can never have too many rushers in your building.”

Experienced Influence on a Young Team

Irvin's signing is not just about immediate game impact but also about the broader influence his experience can have on a young team. With many players on their rookie contracts, the guidance and mentorship of a seasoned player like Irvin can be invaluable. Coach Campbell's satisfaction with the team’s existing pass rush underscores that the Lions are not just focused on numbers but also on nurturing a well-rounded, pressure-oriented defense.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions signed veteran Bruce Irvin to bolster their defensive line, valuing his extensive NFL experience and sack record. Irvin's addition is part of the Lions' strategy to bring seasoned players into the young squad, especially to enhance their pass-rush capabilities. Despite their current 21st league ranking in sacks, the Lions’ overall pressure on quarterbacks is promising, with hopes that Irvin's inclusion will further enhance their performance.

Bottom Line – A Calculated Addition

Signing Bruce Irvin is a calculated move by the Detroit Lions, reflecting their commitment to strengthening their defense with experienced players. Campbell's mention of Irvin's exceptional physical condition and skill set, including his quick first step and strength, indicates that the team is looking for immediate impact players. The mantra of ‘never having too many rushers in your building' encapsulates the Lions' approach to building a robust defense, making Irvin’s signing a potentially impactful decision for the team’s current and future defensive strategies.