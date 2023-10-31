Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell gives awesome James Houston injury update

Dan Campbell gives awesome James Houston injury update.

Dan Campbell gives awesome James Houston injury update

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared an encouraging update regarding EDGE James Houston‘s injury, hinting at a possible return before the end of the 2023 season. This news has the potential to provide a significant boost to the Lions, who could use another player with the potential to rush the passer.

What did Dan Campbell say about James Houston?

Houston sustained a fractured ankle during a special teams play against the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 2, and it was initially projected as a “6-8 week” injury. However, Campbell's statement implies that Houston's comeback may still be at least a month away, possibly extending into December.

“Yeah, I think so,” Campbell told reporters on Tuesday. “We’ll see. That’s another one. Some of these guys we’ve got on IR, it’s just part of the rehab process. What he had was pretty clean, so the rehab to it, the healing should be pretty clean. But, there again, if it happens, we’re talking about December, so we’ll see.”

Why it Matters

Houston's return to the Lions is eagerly anticipated, given his impressive performance during his rookie season in 2022. In just seven games (two starts), he tallied an impressive 8.0 sacks. This season, the Lions have struggled to find a pass-rushing force to complement Aidan Hutchinson, and Houston's return could potentially reignite the Lions' pass-rushing capabilities and provide a much-needed defensive spark.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions' head coach Dan Campbell hints at a potential return for EDGE James Houston in the 2023 season.
  2. Houston suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2, initially expected to return around the bye week.
  3. His return could significantly bolster the Lions' pass-rushing abilities and add a defensive spark.
Bottom Line – Awaiting Houston's Comeback

The Detroit Lions and their fans eagerly anticipate James Houston's return to the field. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses with his dynamic pass-rushing skills could be a game-changer for the team. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Houston's rehabilitation progress, and the Lions will look to him to provide a much-needed boost on defense.

