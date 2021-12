On Thursday, news broke that Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to an injury.

A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and confirmed that Hockenson is done for the season.

Campbell said that Hockenson did have undergo a successful surgery.

Dan Campbell confirms a successful surgery for T.J. Hockenson. pic.twitter.com/S1GsNOdYH2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 17, 2021