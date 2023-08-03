Dan Campbell gives injury update on Trinity Benson, Emmanuel Moseley

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will hold Day 10 of Training Camp today in Allen Park as they continue to prepare for what should be an exciting 2023 season. Prior to today's practice, Campbell spoke to the media and he gave an injury update on Trinity Benson and Emmanuel Moseley.

On Wednesday, news broke that Benson went down with a non-contact injury, which can often result in something serious, but according to Campbell, that does not appear to be the case in this situation. While speaking to the media just moments ago, Campbell said the Lions “dodged a bullet” and Benson's injury “sounds promising.” He noted that they will be “getting a second opinion” but it appears to be a “sprain.”

As far as Moseley goes, Campbell did not say too much other than that “he's back here” (from California) and that he is “day to day”. Campbell added that they will “take it as it comes” with Moseley, who was signed during the offseason to bolster the secondary. It was announced on Wednesday that Moseley has been placed on the PUP list for the time being.

Campbell gave an injury update on Benson and Moseley during a media briefing before the Day 10 Training Camp. Benson recently suffered a non-contact injury, which initially caused concern, but according to Campbell, it seems to be a sprain and is “promising”. The team will get a second opinion to confirm this. Moseley is currently “day to day”, having returned from California. Campbell stated that the team will “take it as it comes” with regard to Moseley's return to full training.

The Detroit Lions may have avoided a serious setback, with Benson's injury appearing to be a promising sprain rather than a more severe issue. As for Moseley, he is back from California and his condition will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The team's preparation for the 2023 season continues under Dan Campbell's guidance, with hopes for a promising year.