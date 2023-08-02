Trinity Benson suffers potentially serious injury at Detroit Lions training camp

According to multiple reports, Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson has suffered a potentially serious injury at training camp. Just moments ago, Kyle Meinke of MLive tweeted that Benson went down with a non-contact injury, which is never something you want to hear. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News added that Benson, who has been quietly having a good camp, went down and was in obvious pain.

Why it Matters for Trinity Benson

The 26-year-old wide receiver, Benson, had successfully rebounded from the knee injury that abruptly ended his 2022 season. Heading into training camp, he was poised to vie for a position on Detroit's roster. Our fingers are crossed that this injury is nothing serious, similar to how things played out with C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier in camp.

Benson Cannot Catch a Break

If you recall, the Lions acquired Benson via a trade with the Denver Broncos at the start of the 2021 season. At that time, Brad Holmes sent fifth and seventh-round picks to the Broncos in exchange for Benson and a sixth-round pick. Despite being part of the Detroit team in the 2021 season, Benson's contribution remained rather limited. He was active in just eight games, during which he managed a modest 10 receptions for a total of 103 yards.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Lions waived Benson, but he was not done yet as he was re-signed by the Broncos. Then, on November 9 of 2022, the Lions brought Benson back once again, but just nine days later he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Key Points

Wide receiver Benson has made a successful recovery from the knee injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season and is now competing for a spot on Detroit's roster in the upcoming preseason. Despite being active in the 2021 season for eight games, Benson's contribution remained limited, catching only 10 passes for a total of 103 yards. Although Benson has displayed commendable performance in the training camp, his chances of making the initial 53-man roster still appear to be a long shot.

Bottom Line: An Uphill Battle to Make the Team

Benson has made a promising recovery from the knee injury he suffered last season, reigniting his ambition to compete for a spot on Detroit's roster this preseason. However, reflecting on his past performance, along with this latest injury, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges he faces. Despite showing a solid performance so far in training camp, Benson's prospects of making it into the initial 53-man roster seem like a long shot. Let's just hope his injury is nothing serious so that he has a chance to prove himself.