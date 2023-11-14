Dan Campbell gives not-so-optimistic injury update for James Houston

James Houston‘s injury and subsequent absence from the Detroit Lions have been a significant setback for the team's defense, especially considering the high expectations following his impressive rookie season. His injury, occurring just two weeks into the 2023 season, has left a noticeable gap in Detroit's pass rush, impacting the team's defensive efficacy. On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the crew on 97.1 The Ticket and he gave a not-to-optimistic injury update for Houston.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

Houston's injury has been a significant blow to the Lions' defense, considering his impactful role as one of the team's leading sackers in 2022. His absence has been felt throughout the season, as the team struggles to replicate the pass rush efficiency they enjoyed last year. Campbell's commentary underscores the unpredictability of injury recovery, especially concerning Houston's specific condition.

“I mean we would love to, there again, you know we'd be shooting for December. But he's still got a ways to go. And that's probably more late December, if it's going to happen,” Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket. “So we don't know, we just don't know how anybody's going to come back from injury. I do think this is one you can come back from, and pretty quickly once it's healed and he's out and about. But he still has to get out there. He's got to practice, get his feet under him, get the mental side of it. So, I don't know, until he's out there it's hard to say what he's going to look like.”

Bottom Line – A Cautious Outlook on Houston's Return

The current outlook, as stated by Campbell, indicates a potential return for Houston in late December. However, this is contingent upon his physical recovery and the ability to regain his mental and physical sharpness on the field. Campbell's cautious tone reflects the complexity of Houston's situation, emphasizing the importance of not rushing the recovery process, considering both the physical and mental aspects of returning to play.