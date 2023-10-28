Dan Campbell gives not-so-optimistic update on Frank Ragnow

When the Detroit Lions take the field on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, they could be without one of their key players. On Saturday, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave a not-so-optimistic update on Lions center, Frank Ragow. Ragnow has not practiced yet this week as he has been dealing with a calf injury.

What did Dan Campbell say about Frank Ragnow?

While speaking to reporters, Campbell said “It's hard to say” if Ragnow will be able to play against the Raiders.

“Here’s the good news: We got really three days, because it’s a night game on Monday,” Campbell said Saturday. “That’s a long time to recover, so it’s really kind of day to day.”

What if Ragnow does not play?

If Ragnow is not able to suit up against the Raiders, Graham Glasgow would take over at center while Kayode Awosika would probably start at left guard

“That’s one of the reasons Graham’s here, man, his reliability and the fact that he’s played multiple positions,” Campbell said. “He played obviously plenty of center last year and he’s done it in this league. So a lot of confidence there. We got Yode, we got (Colby) Sorsdal, we got Skip (Dan Skipper), we got all kinds of options.”

