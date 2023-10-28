Dan Campbell adds some mystery to Detroit Lions trade deadline plans

The Detroit Lions are on the brink of the NFL trade deadline, and head coach Dan Campbell has introduced an element of intrigue into their potential trade plans. With their NFC North standing firmly at 5-2, the Lions are well-positioned as they approach a Monday night clash against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

On Saturday, Campbell spoke to the media and he started with a one-word answer.

“Maybe,” Campbell said.

He then continued. “Ask Brad.”

“There’ll be some things that could come up,” he said. “Now, Brad’s been grinding. I mean, he hasn’t stopped on that, so that’ll continue, that’ll go all the way up to game time, beyond, but that won’t affect me or us or anything we do. We’re business as usual.”

Why it Matters

To stay in the race for NFC dominance, the Lions must weigh the trade options judiciously. The pressure mounts as the Lions prepare for a Monday night game just hours before the trade deadline expires at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. With the deadline coming quickly, we will soon know if the Lions make a trade or if they stand pat.

Bottom Line – A Time of Decisions

The Detroit Lions stand at a pivotal juncture as the NFL trade deadline approaches. The air is thick with anticipation and curiosity as fans await the outcome of potential trade moves. Coach Campbell's response adds an air of mystery to the proceedings, and the next few days will unveil whether the Lions make a strategic play to bolster their roster. It's a time for decision-making that can shape the course of the season and the team's playoff aspirations.