Dan Campbell gives passionate locker room speech following Detroit Lions first win [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were in what many were calling an early season must-win situation, as a loss would move them to 0-2 with a road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings staring them straight in the face.

Knowing what was on the line, the Lions stepped up and they earned a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders in front of another loud crowd at Ford Field.

Following the game, Campbell gave a passionate locker room speech to his players.

Check it out!

Dan Campbell has request for Detroit Lions fans moving forward

Following the Detroit Lions Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Dan Campbell made sure to mention the fans at Ford Field and he wants them to continue to be loud during future games.

“By the way, I need to mention this,” Campbell said in the middle of an unrelated question. “Man, our fans were unbelievable. I mean unbelievable. I don’t want that to get overshadowed by the loss, because that was one of the reasons we were able to get back into this. I mean, that place was freakin’ booming. And if they can keep doing that, it gives us a great chance for our defense.”

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged how loud it was at Ford Field when his team had the ball.

“Yeah, it was loud,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “Yeah, and you know what? The Lions, the people of Detroit, they came out for this game, and we obviously knew it was going to be like that.”

Sirianni added that the Eagles prepped for the noise but he is going to tell his equipment guys to turn it up a notch next time.

“I’ll see if I can get the equipment guys to turn it up even louder (at practice), but it was rocking in there, and that’s what you want,” Sirianni said.