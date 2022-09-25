Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell gives potentially devastating injury update on Tracy Walker

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost the game to the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion but, according to head coach Dan Campbell, they may gave also lost S Tracy Walker to a serious injury.

Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said it does not look good for Walker and that it could be an Achilles injury. He added that the team will know more together.

