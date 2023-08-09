Prior to the Detroit Lions joint-training camp practice against the New York Giants, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he hinted at which Lions players will take Friday night off. While specific names remain a mystery, we can look back at the strategy the Lions used last year after holding joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

Dan Campbell hints at which Detroit Lions won't play in Preseason matchup vs. Giants

In the press conference prior to Wednesday's practice, Campbell would not list names, but he did say that we could probably guess some of the starters who will be sitting out.

“I’m sure you guys can guess some of them,” Campbell said.

“That’s kind of the point is get real good work, two days, high intensity, a lot of density in there as well,” he said. “I mean, they hit us on some tempo offensively yesterday, which is great for our guys. I mean, that gets on you. So it's really good work.”

Which Starters Sat Out Last Season Against the Colts

In 2022, Campbell made a strategic decision to hold out most of the Lions' starters and top rookies during the second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. This decision followed intense practice sessions against the Colts in the days leading up to the game. Notable names like Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Aidan Hutchinson were among the players to sit out.

Key Points

Coach Dan Campbell hints at lineup choices for the Lions' preseason opener.

Last year's strategy saw the Lions rest starters in the second preseason game.

Joint training camp practices provide controlled high-intensity scenarios.

Bottom Line: Playing it Safe

Starters generally do not play too many snaps in a preseason football game, and it sounds like Campbell plans to sit out some of the Lions' starters on Friday against the Giants. As Campbell noted, the starters have gotten plenty of controlled work in during this week's joint practices, and it would be foolish to risk injury by letting some of the team's key starters suit up for a meaningless game.