Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been turning heads at the team's training camp, drawing words of high praise from head coach Dan Campbell. Emphasizing St. Brown's relentless work ethic and consistent performance, Campbell expressed his conviction in the player's potential for the 2023 season.

Dan Campbell makes prediction for Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2023

Prior to Saturday's training camp practice, Campbell commended St. Brown for his dedication to refining his skills, pre and post-practice, without altering his routine.

“He sets the bar and so to me, he’s one of those pieces that sets the bar as to, that’s the beginning,” Campbell said. “That’s where it is and now, can we get above that? Because I know this, if it’s below, it isn’t good enough and because that guy, the way he comes out every day, he has not changed one bit since he was a rookie. I mean he does all the same things that has validated what he’s done and the production that has come by the way that he works.

“He just goes. And it’s every little thing, every little detail, he finishes. You see him pre-practice, you see him post-practice, he doesn’t change one thing. And there – when you do that, there’s no way he’s not going to have a big year. There’s no way. Because he’s not changed one thing.”

Campbell added that if he were a young receiver in that room, he’d watch St. Brown’s every move on every rep: “I would be, they should be.”

Key Points

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been performing exceptionally in the Detroit Lions' training camp.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expresses high expectations for St. Brown in the 2023 season.

St. Brown's consistency and dedication to his routine are highlighted as key contributors to his success.

Campbell urges young receivers to emulate St. Brown's consistent approach to improvement.

Bottom Line: The Making of a Lions' Legacy

The rise of Amon-Ra St. Brown in the Detroit Lions camp signifies a bright future for the team. His dedication and consistent performance are setting the bar high for the rest of the squad. St. Brown’s trajectory is a testimony to the power of relentless hard work and dedication for his craft. Every since the moment St. Brown was selected by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft, he has outworked everyone, and that's just how it's going to be moving forward.