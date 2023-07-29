Most mornings before training camp, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell meets with the media for 10-15 minutes or so to give any updates and to field questions about training camp. On Saturday, rather than starting off with an update on camp, Campbell, unprompted, opened with a statement about Chris Spielman, who is a special assistant to owner and CEO, Sheila Hamp.

Dan Campbell opens up presser with statement regarding Chris Spielman

“He does a lot for us,” Campbell said. “He does a lot for us and he's kind of a little bit unseen, not always heard on the outside, but I tell you what, he's an important confidant, and um, you know, I'm glad he's here, he certainly helps keep me straight, tells me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear, so I always appreciate that about him. But, I just wanted to get that off my chest.”

When asked about whether or not there was something Spielman did recently to prompt this opening statement, Campbell said there was not.

“Nothing necessarily recently, it's just I got to thinking about him and I'm like, ‘you know what, I don't give him enough credit' and he needs that, he does. Not for him, because he's not looking for it, but he just does.”

