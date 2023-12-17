Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell raves about Detroit Lions defense stepping up vs. Broncos

Heading into Saturday's game against the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions had been struggling, while the Broncos had been one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Despite recent defensive struggles, particularly in their secondary, the Lions' defense stepped up remarkably last night, showcasing a significant turnaround. They not only created a crucial takeaway in their first possession but also maintained a shutout going into halftime, leading 21-0. Following the 42-17 win over the Broncos, Dan Campbell raved about the Lions defense.

Dan Campbell raves about Detroit Lions defense

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

Campbell highlighted the excellent play of the front line and the secondary, describing it as an “ultimate team win.”

“The front played really well today, certainly our back end, it was the ultimate team win,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said.

“But yeah, defense started it out for us. Took the ball there we wanted to go down and score we didn’t do that, but the defense they held up there and were able to get us the ball back.”

Campbell particularly commended defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for calling a superb game, which included effective new strategies that worked well against the Broncos.

“I thought (Aaron Glenn) AG called a heck of a game, we had a couple of wrinkles in that we felt like would be good for us and really, they were,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. “The takeaway that we got, that was something we haven’t done. It’s been a long time since we have, so we were able to get pressure in his face and trap it on the outside, and so we were able to come away with that takeaway.

“You trust your gut and go with it, and we felt like that was the right move and Iffy’s continued to grow. And look, Iffy, his thing really has been the durability. Well, he’s been healthy, he’s been able to stay on the field and his body’s holding up and he’s a smart, athletic, physical player. He’s got length and range and him back there with Kerby (Joseph) look, we’re getting better, we’re getting better.”

Aaron Glenn seeking elite status Aaron Glenn wants Aidan Hutchinson to focus

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions’ defense impressively shut down the Broncos, leading to a 42-17 win.
  2. Coach Dan Campbell praised the entire defensive unit for their collective effort.
  3. New strategies and player growth contributed to the Lions' defensive success.

The Bottom Line – From Underdogs to Defenders Supreme

The Detroit Lions' emphatic victory over the Denver Broncos was a testament to a resurgent defense that rose to the occasion when it mattered most. This performance, marked by strategic ingenuity and player development, underscores the potential of the Lions under Dan Campbell's leadership. As the team continues to grow and adapt, their defense, once a point of concern, is now emerging as a pillar of strength, promising a more balanced and formidable team in the battles ahead.

