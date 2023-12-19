Dan Campbell reveals one of Frank Ragow's biggest fears

In the gritty world of the NFL, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow stands as a prime example of toughness. His story of playing through excruciating pain exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship at its finest. Ragnow's latest feat of playing against the Denver Broncos just two weeks post-meniscus surgery is nothing short of awe-inspiring. While speaking to the media on Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell provided insights into Ragnow's determination, painting a picture of a player whose mental fortitude outshines physical limitations.

Campbell Praises Frank Ragnow, Reveals one of his Biggest Fears

Battling multiple injuries throughout the season, including lingering toe, knee, and back issues, Ragnow's steadfast commitment to his team and fear of letting his teammates down underscores his exceptional character.

“I called Frank on the way out (from surgery) and he probably doesn’t even remember it because of what he was on, but I know this, he did say, ‘I’ll be back for the next game. I’ll be back by practice on Wednesday,’” Campbell recalled. “And sure enough, he was. And every day he kept telling me, ‘I’ll be ready next week, I’ll be ready next week.’ And so that’s how Frank is. Frank’s going to will himself. His mind controls his body, which we talk about all the time and the good ones can do that.”

“He’s a tough dude and he’s a mind over matter (guy), but ultimately, what it’s about for him, I just go back to this, you can call it what you want, he is terrified of letting his teammates down,” Campbell said. “That means more to him than anything. That’s just the way he is, and that’s why guys respect the hell out of him.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Triumph of the Human Spirit

Frank Ragnow’s story is a stirring narrative that transcends sports. It’s about the triumph of the human spirit over physical limitations. His unwavering dedication and mental fortitude, as highlighted by Coach Campbell, serve as a reminder of the power of resilience. In a world where athletes are often celebrated for their physical achievements, Ragnow’s journey underscores an equally important aspect of sports – the unyielding spirit and mental toughness that define true champions. His story isn’t just about football; it’s a lesson in perseverance, team spirit, and the indomitable will to succeed against all odds.