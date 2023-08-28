Dan Campbell says NFL is undecided on Jameson Williams' rule

Earlier in training camp, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed a particularly thorny NFL rule that concerns suspended players seeking medical treatment. When questioned about whether WR Jameson Williams could receive treatment for his injured hamstring at the team's facility during his suspension, Campbell candidly stated, “It’s a good question. Technically, no, but we’re looking into that.”

What did Dan Campbell say?

It appears the Lions are seeking clarity from the league office due to the unique situation surrounding Williams. However, according to Campbell, the NFL still hasn't provided a clear verdict on the matter.

“No, they haven't given us anything,” Campbell noted.

Mental Reps for Jameson Williams

Campbell highlighted the point that even though Williams might be out of physical action, he's expected to continue sharpening his mental acumen for the game.

“As long as he stays on top of the mental portion of it, you can get a lot out of the mental work,” Campbell indicated. “If he grinds on that, takes care of the hamstring, we’ll take it as it comes.”

Bottom Line – Between the Rules and Recovery

At the end of the day, it's a balancing act between adhering to league policies and ensuring players' well-being. While the rules are set for maintaining discipline and order within the league, the health and recovery of players like Jameson Williams should be of paramount importance. Here's hoping for a swift resolution that not only aligns with the league's regulations but also takes into account the athletes' best interests. After all, the game's integrity hinges not just on rules, but on the well-being of its players.