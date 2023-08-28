Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell says NFL is undecided on Jameson Williams’ rule

NFL is undecided on Jameson Williams' rule: According to Dan Campbell, the league STILL has not made up their mind.

Dan Campbell says NFL is undecided on Jameson Williams' rule

Earlier in training camp, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed a particularly thorny NFL rule that concerns suspended players seeking medical treatment. When questioned about whether WR Jameson Williams could receive treatment for his injured hamstring at the team's facility during his suspension, Campbell candidly stated, “It’s a good question. Technically, no, but we’re looking into that.”

Inside The Article
Dan Campbell says NFL is undecided on Jameson Williams' ruleWhat did Dan Campbell say?Mental Reps for Jameson WilliamsTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Between the Rules and Recovery
Jameson Williams. addresses dropped pass 2023 Detroit Lions Jared Goff NFL Starling Thomas Dan Campbell NFL is undecided on Jameson Williams' rule

What did Dan Campbell say?

It appears the Lions are seeking clarity from the league office due to the unique situation surrounding Williams. However, according to Campbell, the NFL still hasn't provided a clear verdict on the matter.

“No, they haven't given us anything,” Campbell noted. 

Read More

Pro Football Focus Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade Candidate

Detroit Lions Roster Cuts: 5 Additional Players Sent Packing

Detroit Lions cut Dylan Drummond in advance of NFL Cut Day

Mental Reps for Jameson Williams

Campbell highlighted the point that even though Williams might be out of physical action, he's expected to continue sharpening his mental acumen for the game.

“As long as he stays on top of the mental portion of it, you can get a lot out of the mental work,” Campbell indicated. “If he grinds on that, takes care of the hamstring, we’ll take it as it comes.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Dan Campbell highlights the ambiguity in NFL rules regarding suspended players receiving medical treatment.
  2. Jameson Williams‘ rehab for his hamstring injury remains uncertain due to his suspension status.
  3. Despite physical absence, Williams is expected to continue his mental preparation.
Dan Campbell has advice for Brian Branch Detroit Lions Training Camp Steven Gilmore impresses Dan Campbell Detroit Lions starters

Bottom Line – Between the Rules and Recovery

At the end of the day, it's a balancing act between adhering to league policies and ensuring players' well-being. While the rules are set for maintaining discipline and order within the league, the health and recovery of players like Jameson Williams should be of paramount importance. Here's hoping for a swift resolution that not only aligns with the league's regulations but also takes into account the athletes' best interests. After all, the game's integrity hinges not just on rules, but on the well-being of its players.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?