Dan Campbell shares Detroit Lions Process for NFL Trade Deadline

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Detroit Lions stand at a crossroads. Having secured an impressive five victories out of their first six games, the Lions find themselves in a strong position to contend for the NFC North title and make a deeper playoff run. However, the looming question centers around whether the team will pursue additional talent to fortify their roster for the challenges ahead. On Friday, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell talked about the meticulous approach of he and General Manager Brad Holmes as they navigate the complexities of the trade deadline.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Campbell was asked if he has talked with Holmes about potential trade deadline options.

“Brad, we talked yesterday just briefly in passing. So, that’s, look, you know him, he’s always looking,” said Campbell. “He’s looking, he’s seeing if something’s out there, if (there is) something that makes sense, but ultimately, that’s — I trust him. He’s going to handle it and if it’s something that’s serious, he’ll bring it to me. Otherwise, I just, I handle my business, getting this team ready to play the next week. And whatever does or does not happen, I trust Brad 100 percent. It’s going to be for the better of us, betterment of our team.”

