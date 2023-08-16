Dan Petry and Jeff Petry: Family comes full circle in Detroit

Dan Petry and Jeff Petry are reunited in the Motor City

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dan Petry was beaming yesterday during the broadcast of the Tigers taking on the Minnesota Twins because it was announced earlier in the day that the Detroit Red Wings acquired his son Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens.

It's a homecoming for Jeff Petry

The Red Wings traded blue liner Gustav Lindstrom along with a conditional draft choice to the Canadiens for Petry yesterday afternoon. He becomes the second native Michigander to be acquired by Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman after the trade for Farmington Hills native Alex DeBrincat last month.

Petry, who hails from Ann Arbor, has played 864 career games in the National Hockey League with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He's scored 92 goals with 261 assists. He attended St. Mary's Preparatory School in Orchard Lake and also played for Detroit Little Caesars before attending Michigan State University.

Dan Petry was understandably thrilled by the news

The elder Petry, who is now an analyst for Tigers games on Bally Sports Detroit, was understandably happy by the news that his son is once again playing locally.

“You can imagine that when this happens, you think back to how it all comes full circle,” he said. “All the parents and youngsters out there who play hockey ,you start at such a young age and there are lots of cuts that teams make. It's just a vicious cycle and you think it's never ever going to happen.”

“But now you get a chance to watch your son play for the team he grew up idolizing with of course the iconic jersey. It's going to be very special and hopefully I can get to a lot of games.”

One can only imagine the sense of pride and joy that a parent has when their child follows in their own footsteps and becomes an accomplished professional athlete, much less when they're able to play in the same city.

We're looking forward to seeing Dan watch Jeff suit up for the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this season!