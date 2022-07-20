We are about one week away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp and the excitement level among the fans just continues to grow.

The hope is that the Lions take a big step forward in 2022, after going just 3-13-1 in Dan Campbell‘s first season, but the only way that will happen is if plenty of key players raise their game to a new level.

One player who has to rise up in 2022 is RB D’Andre Swift, who is going into his third season with the Lions.

During his first two seasons, Swift has shown flashes of brilliance in the passing game and in space, but when it comes to being physical and running between the tackles, he has left much to be desired.

D’Andre Swift named Detroit Lions ‘least-effective’ runner

In an article released by Lions Wire, writers from around the league list who they believe is the most overrated player on each NFL team and D’Andre Swift got the nod for the Lions.

As you can see in the blurb below, Jeff Risdon said that Swift was the least-effective runner on the Lions in 2021.

Swift is a quality running back who can definitely make special things happen with the ball in his hands. He’s proven to be one of the best receiving threats in the league at his position. But Swift’s reputation as a runner greatly exceeds what he’s actually done, especially between the tackles. While he’s a tremendous threat in space, Swift goes down on first contact too easily and lacks the decisive vision and powerful style to thrive as an every-down back. He was the least-effective runner on the team in 2021. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

If we are being honest, Risdon hit the nail right on the head when it comes to D’Andre Swift.

That being said, Swift put on a ton of muscle during the offseason and we truly expect that he is going to be more physical (and hopefully more durable) during the upcoming season.

