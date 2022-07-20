D’Andre Swift receives wildly low rating from Madden 23

Earlier today, we passed along an article that referred to D’Andre Swift as the “most-overrated” and “least-effective” running back on the Detroit Lions.

In case you missed that, here is an excerpt from the said article that gives the rationale for the harsh analysis.

Swift is a quality running back who can definitely make special things happen with the ball in his hands. He’s proven to be one of the best receiving threats in the league at his position. But Swift’s reputation as a runner greatly exceeds what he’s actually done, especially between the tackles. While he’s a tremendous threat in space, Swift goes down on first contact too easily and lacks the decisive vision and powerful style to thrive as an every-down back. He was the least-effective runner on the team in 2021. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Well, today is not the best day for D’Andre Swift to search his name on the internet as Madden 23 is also refusing to give him any love.

Lions RB D’Andre Swift receives wildly low rating for Madden 23

On Wednesday, Madden 23 released their running back ratings and it took until PAGE 4 to find Detroit Lions RB, D’Andre Swift.

As you can see below, Swift has been assigned a rating of 80, which ties him for No. 29 in the NFL with A.J. Dillon, Antonio Gibson, and Elijah Mitchell.

Here are some photos of the full rankings, for your viewing pleasure.

Here are the ratings for all of the Detroit Lions running backs heading into the 2022 season. As you can see, according to the Madden powers that be, Jamaal Williams is a 77, Craig Reynolds is a 66 (too low), Jermar Jefferson is a 65, and Godwin Igwebuike is a 64.

Nation, how do you feel about D’Andre Swift being the No. 29 ranked RB in the NFL? If you were in charge of these Madden 23 ratings, how would you have Swift ranked?

