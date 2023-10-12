Daniel Sprong Scores Detroit Red Wings First Goal of 2023-24 Season [Video]

Daniel Scores Detroit Red Wings First Goal of 2023-24 Season

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2023-24 regular season as they hit the road to take on the New Jersey Devils. Just moments ago, the Red Wings picked up their first goal of the season as Daniel Sprong was able to find the back of the net to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead in the second period.

How it Happened

Take a look as Sprong does his thing by scoring the Red Wing's first goal of the season. The assists on the goal go to Michael Rasmussen and Justin Holl.

NOT FOR LONG

Unfortunately, the Red Wings lead did not last long, as the Devils came right back down the ice to score a goal to tie things up. It was Jack Hughes who banked in a shot for the Devils' first goal of the season.