Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin excited to start ‘great 8 years’

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin begins the 1st of his eight year contract extension tonight!

The long-awaited return of Detroit Red Wings hockey is finally here, tonight! This also marks the beginning of Dylan Larkin‘s 9th season as captain, having joined the NHL as a fresh-faced rookie back in 2015. Now, equipped with a new eight-year contract and coming off a career-best season, Larkin is determined to lead the Red Wings in taking significant strides forward this year.

Dylan Larkin excited to start 1st year of an eight-year deal

Following a period of negotiations, Larkin and the Red Wings reached an agreement on a significant contract extension late last season, effectively putting an end to any speculation regarding his potential departure in free agency.

“I do understand that you can't play forever, I signed for eight years and my goal is to have eight great years here and live up to the contract to the best of my ability and be there for the guys, have some great moments for the fans and have a great eight years,” Larkin explained at the Red Wings practice rink inside of Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin also mentioned that he has made changes to his offseason training regimen with the goal of reaching a higher level of performance.

“Just knowing what I am, being comfortable in my own skin and being competitive,” he said. “In the summer, I changed training a little bit to bring it to another level, and I like to think that I'm entering my prime….I'm 27 and I want to see if I can take it to another level in my game.”

Larkin has several new teammates

For Larkin, who has transitioned from a young player to one of the veteran leaders, he now finds himself alongside several new teammates this season. He's having a bit of a challenge himself in coming to terms with the fact that it's been almost a decade of playing in the NHL.

“There's alot of new players on our team and alot of guys who I've played with,” he said. “There's a lot of guys I'm familiar with but they're here and are Detroit Red Wings, and it's cool to see the Ameicans and Canadiens we've acquired. We have a really good group of guys and more veterans now, and I can kind of put myself in that category now in my 9th year, which seems crazy but I'm really excited for this season.”

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have completed a full year under the leadership of head coach Derek Lalonde. The team has become acclimated to his system and values his expectations and demands from the players.

“It's very nice going into this season knowing what you're gonna get from our staff,” Larkin said. “Last year there were a lot of question marks…Newsy is very demanding. Our team is better today and he pushes the right buttons.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin agreed to a new eight-year contract extension toward the end of last season, and it officially begins tonight It's good to see Dylan Larkin excited over the multiple additions that his team made during the offseason, which should further help them make strides towards a playoff berth Larkin also praised Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde's demanding style, highlighting its positive impact on the team.

Bottom Line: Let's get the season started!

It's inspiring to witness Dylan Larkin's enthusiasm as the season kicks off, starting tonight against the New Jersey Devils. It's the initial stride in a journey with high hopes of securing the first playoff berth since 2016.

Can he surpass his impressive performance from last year, where he recorded a career-high 32 goals and 47 assists?