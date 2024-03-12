Sorry, Detroit: Danielle Hunter to sign with Houston Texans

Elite pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is set to join the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The agreement is for a two-year deal worth $49 million, with an impressive $48 million guaranteed. The deal’s maximum value could reach $51 million, the source added.

Texans-Vikings Sack Leaders Swap

This move comes a day after Jonathan Greenard, who led the Texans with 12.5 sacks last season, agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Vikings. However, this signing comes as a disappointment to many Detroit Lions fans who had hoped to see Hunter join the team, especially considering the anticipation of him playing alongside Aidan Hutchinson in the Motor City.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

Danielle Hunter’s move to the Houston Texans marks a significant change in the defensive landscape of the NFL, impacting both the Texans and the Vikings. As Hunter joins forces with the Texans, fans will be watching closely to see how he performs in his new environment.