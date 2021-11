Within the past hour, news broke that the Los Angeles Rams are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr., who was recently waived by the Cleveland Browns.

Following the news breaking, Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay had a hilarious reaction to the rich getting richer.

“Where the hell the rams get all this money from lol!! Somebody paying out of pocket.”

