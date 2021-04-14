Darius Slay’s wife reveals hilarious question from fan

Sharing is caring!

I’m sorry but this was just too funny not to share with you.

According to Darius Slay‘s wife Jennifer, a fan recently asked her a pretty funny question that likely flattered her but threw some shade at the former Detroit Lions (currently Philadelphia Eagles) cornerback.

Jennifer took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that a fan recently asked her, “Doesn’t your Dad play for the Eagles?”

Guy just asked me…. “Doesn’t your Dad play for the Eagles?” I’m like what lol do I really look that young 😒 — Jennifer Slay💛 (@jennwilliams23) April 13, 2021

LMAO!

Here is the most recent photo of the two which Jennifer shared on Instagram.