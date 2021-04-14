Darius Slay’s wife reveals hilarious question from fan

by

Sharing is caring!

I’m sorry but this was just too funny not to share with you.

According to Darius Slay‘s wife Jennifer, a fan recently asked her a pretty funny question that likely flattered her but threw some shade at the former Detroit Lions (currently Philadelphia Eagles) cornerback.

Jennifer took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that a fan recently asked her, “Doesn’t your Dad play for the Eagles?”

LMAO!

Here is the most recent photo of the two which Jennifer shared on Instagram.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.