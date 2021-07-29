Darren Helm leaves Detroit Red Wings for once-historic rival

It’s another end of an era for the Detroit Red Wings.

Forward Darren Helm, who has been with the team since the 2007-08 season, has officially signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Darren Helm signs 1 year, $1 million in Colorado. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 29, 2021

Helm is coming off a five-year contract that he was given by former Red Wings GM Ken Holland. In 744 career NHL games, all with Detroit, he’s tallied 112 goals and 139 assists. Among his career highlights with Detroit include scoring the overtime winning goal in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as hitting the empty net against the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the semi-finals to tie the series at 3-3.

He’ll help offset the loss of Brandon Saad for the Avalanche, who signed a five-year deal with St. Louis earlier today.