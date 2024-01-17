Dates for 2024 Detroit Tigers Spring Training announced

The dates for the 2024 edition of Detroit Tigers Spring Training along with the start of Grapefruit League play have been announced.

The Detroit Tigers made significant strides during the 2023 season and aim to continue their rebuilding process under President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris in 2024. As the calendar has already transitioned to the new year, the team is gearing up for Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida. The official dates for Spring Training, along with Grapefruit League play, have now been released.

The dates for 2024 Detroit Tigers Spring Training are set

Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery has shared that Tigers pitchers and catchers are set to report to Lakeland in less than a month, on February 14. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for February 19. Furthermore, they will begin Grapefruit League play against the New York Yankees just 10 days after the pitchers and catchers report.

Since 1966, the Tigers have conducted their Spring Training at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland. This venue also serves as the home for Detroit's minor league affiliates, the Lakeland Flying Tigers and Gulf Coast Tigers.

Bottom Line: The next step for the Detroit Tigers?

The transformative impact of successful sports teams on Detroit has been evident, notably with the Detroit Lions clinching their first division win in thirty years and the Detroit Red Wings’ progress under the famed “Yzerplan”.

Can the Tigers take the next step in their rebuilding process in 2024 and make a run at the postseason?