David Blough reportedly plans to sign with Minnesota Vikings

The National Football League mandated that each team be down to their 53-man rosters by Tuesday of this week, and the Detroit Lions were certainly no exception. And included in their cuts from the roster were both backup quarterbacks to Jared Goff, David Blough, and Tim Boyle; the pair had ample opportunity to lay claim to the backup role this season, but neither of them was able to do so.

For Blough, it didn’t take him long to find a new opportunity elsewhere, but he’ll be doing it with a bitter NFC North Division rival of the Lions. Per multiple reports, Blough plans on signing with the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings. The news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and later confirmed by Pro Football Talk.

Former #Lions QB David Blough, who was waived hours after the 53-man cutdown, plans to sign with the #Vikings practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the Lions have signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld as their backup.

During the 2022 preseason with the Lions, Blough completed 51 of 82 pass attempts for a total of 377 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a fumble. During his time with Detroit, he went 0-5 while amassing 1,033 passing yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“I think it’s what anybody would think for the position, and is it somebody we know can come in and if something happens, you know, that they can steer the ship and they can sustain and win some games?” head coach Dan Campbell said after Detroit’s preseason finale. “If you lose your starter for two or three games, can they win those games for you is what you’ve got to decide. So that’s what we’re wrestling with.”

Despite a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Lions were reportedly interested in bringing Blough back for their practice squad, no such deal materialized from general manager Brad Holmes.

Lions are interested in bringing David Blough back to their practice squad, but they will be adding a new backup QB to Jared Goff, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

The Lions open the 2022 regular season on Sunday, September 11, with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

