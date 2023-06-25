In early July, the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023 list will be revealed, and it is going to be interesting to see which Detroit Lions‘ players make the cut. Personally, I believe there are two Lions players who will make the list. Those players are Penei Sewell and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Predicting which Detroit Lions will make the NFL’s Top 100 players of 2023 list

When it comes to the Lions, they have not exactly had very many players make the Top 100 players list. In fact, in the past three years, only T.J. Hockenson made the cut, and that came in 2021 when he came in at No. 93. That being said, the Lions' roster is stronger than it has been in a long time, though next year is when I think they will really start to get recognized, I do think Sewell and Gardner-Johnson will make the list when it comes out in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

Key Points

The Detroit Lions have had limited representation on the NFL's Top 100 Players list in recent years, with only T.J. Hockenson making the cut in 2021 at No. 93.

The Lions' current roster, including promising players like Penei Sewell and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, there is a strong possibility that the team will have multiple players featured on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023 list.

The Lions' success in the latter half of the 2022 season, winning eight of their final ten games, indicates a positive trajectory for the team.

2023 Could be a Special Season for the Lions

After winning eight of their final ten games in 2022, the Lions are poised to make a big run in 2023. Not only are they favorites to win the NFC North and host a playoff game for the first time since the 1991 season, but they are a popular pick to make some noise in the NFL Playoffs.