David Perron does something no Red Wing has done since Henrik Zetterberg

David Perron‘s hat trick during the third period of the Detroit Red Wings win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night marked a significant achievement in Red Wings' history. Not since Henrik Zetterberg in 2015 has a Red Wings player scored three goals in a single third period. Perron's performance was critical in securing the victory for the team and highlighted his prowess as a goal scorer.

Why it Matters for David Perron and Detroit Red Wings

Perron scored three goals in the third period of the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 victory over the Penguins, becoming the first Red Wings player since Henrik Zetterberg to do so. Perron's hat trick was the eighth of his career and his first with Detroit. He is also the oldest Red Wings player to record a hat trick since Nicklas Lidstrom in 2010. Perron's performance helped secure the win for the Red Wings and highlighted his skills as a goal scorer.

Key Points

Big Picture: Perron's historic feat highlights Red Wings' win over Penguins

David Perron's hat trick was not only a historic achievement but also showcased the Red Wings' potential on offense when all things are clicking. In addition to Perron's big third period, During the game, the Red Wings also saw goals from Jonatan Berggren and Andrew Copp, who scored just 34 seconds apart, making it the second-fastest consecutive goals by the team this season. The only faster occurrence was on Oct. 14, 2022, when Michael Rasmussen and Olli Maatta scored in just 13 seconds.

David Perron's Big Game By the Numbers

Perron is one of seven active players to register a three-goal performance with at least three different franchises.

Perron's hat trick is an impressive achievement, particularly given his age and experience in the NHL. His ability to score goals for multiple franchises highlights his versatility and skill as a player. Perron's performance also showcases the importance of veteran players stepping up and making significant contributions to their team's success.