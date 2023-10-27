David Perron is excited to see how Detroit Red Wings respond to loss to Jets

After starting off the season with a stellar 5-1 record, the Detroit Red Wings have now gone 0-1-1 in their last two games, including a 4-1 loss on Thursday night to the Winnipeg Jets. Following the game, veteran David Perron, who is in his second season with the Red Wings, said he is excited to see how he and his teammates respond to a couple of tough games.

What did David Perron say?

Despite the recent setback, Perron is staying positive, and he's excited to see how the Red Wings respond.

“It’s not going to be perfect all the time,” Perron said after the Red Wings 4-1 loss. “That’s why I’m excited heading into the next game and seeing how we react. We felt like maybe we deserved more against Seattle. I don’t know if we did that enough tonight to feel like that, so it’s going to be a good test to see how we react. It wasn’t going to be smooth sailing the whole time.”

Perron's Heart Goes Out To The People Involved In The Maine Tragedy

Perron also took a moment to send his thoughts to those involved in the horrific tragedy that has taken place in Maine.

“As it started happening last night, I sent a bunch of texts to people I know in the area. A great year (2006-07) playing there and my heart goes out to these people. I think some people playing for (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Lewiston Maineiacs) were involved in it.”

Bottom Line: Focus on the Future

David Perron's outlook provides a glimpse into the Detroit Red Wings' response to recent setbacks. Despite a strong start to the season and a couple of tough games, Perron remains optimistic and looks forward to the team's reaction. How the Red Wings react to adversity will ultimately define their 2023-24 season.