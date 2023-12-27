Dear Sheila Hamp: Please Reward Dan Campbell With a Lifetime Contract

Dear Sheila Hamp,

I'm penning this letter on behalf of Detroit Lions fans with a tone that's as rare for me as a Lions division title – that's right, one of optimism and genuine admiration. And it's all thanks to one man: Dan Campbell.

Now, I've been around the block a few times, and seen coaches come and go, some with fanfare, others with barely a whisper. But Dan Campbell, oh, he's different. This guy has done what we thought was the stuff of fairy tales – he's brought back faith and pride in our beloved Lions, clinching their first division title since the year 1993. That's not just a statistic; it's a revival.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan (USA Today)

And how did he do it? Not with flashy gimmicks or empty promises, but through trust, respectability, rapport, and GRIT! He's built a team that doesn't just play together; they fight together. He's won over not just the players and the GM, but the fans too. Heck, even the beat writers who tell anyone who will listen that they don't care if the Lions win or lose are now rooting for wins (even if they won't admit it publicly).

Remember back in 2021, when the Lions handed Campbell a six-year contract? At that time, it felt like a gamble. But now, it's clear as day – it was a stroke of genius. But here's the thing: with three years left on that deal, we can't just sit back and relax. No, we need to lock this man down with a lifetime contract, and it needs to happen yesterday.

I'm not just talking about a regular extension here. I'm talking about a big, fat, thank-you-for-saving-our-team kind of deal. Why? Because regardless of what happens in the playoffs, Campbell has already proven his worth. He's the fifteenth Lions coach in my lifetime, and let me tell you, none have even come close to what he has done in just three short years. (I worked for the Lions when Wayne Fontes was there and he was no Dan Campbell)

So, Sheila, here's my plea to you: Reward Dan Campbell with a lifetime contract. It's a bold move, sure. Heck, it's a move that many will laugh at. But if there's anything Campbell has taught us, it's that bold moves lead to big wins. And isn't that what we all want for our Lions?

Sincerely,

Detroit Lions Fans