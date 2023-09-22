Deion Sanders ticketed prior to Oregon Game

In an unexpected twist of events, Deion Sanders found himself in hot water on a sunny Friday. The campus parking police at the University of Colorado decided it was time to put a proverbial hitch in his giddy-up, slapping a parking citation on his pristine white Lamborghini. The incident immediately caught the eye of several bystanders, including none other than Deion Sanders Jr., who swiftly took to social media to share the unexpected parking predicament.

What Happened?

This parking mishap came just a day before the Colorado Buffaloes were set to face off against the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks. It marks the latest installment in a string of skirmishes between the Buffaloes' football program and the watchful eyes of the CU campus patrol. Over the summer, at least eight players faced the inconvenience of having their vehicles towed for daring to park too close to the practice bubble down the hill.

However, amidst the backdrop of this parking turmoil, Coach Prime's tenure with the Buffaloes has been nothing short of exhilarating. The stage is now set for a marquee showdown as Colorado embarks on a journey to Oregon, promising yet another nationally-televised spectacle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, beamed out to viewers nationwide via ABC.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Parking Pit Stop

At this point, a parking ticket has been the only thing to slow down Deion since the 2023 regular season kicked off. Colorado is sitting at 3-0, but their fun could come to a quick end on Saturday when they take on one of the top teams in the nation, the Oregon Ducks.