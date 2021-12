On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos will host the Detroit Lions in an ultra-important game if the Broncos want to find their way into the playoffs.

Just moments ago, the Broncos released their inactives list and as you can see, they are much healthier than the Lions are.

OLB Bradley Chubb, DE Shelby Harris & RB Melvin Gordon III are all ACTIVE for #DETvsDEN. 👀 our inactives » https://t.co/rce7AqyrYd pic.twitter.com/eC8kCRXBKq — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021