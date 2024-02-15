Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Derek Lalonde announces Ville Husso’s injury status after latest ailment

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a blow as goaltender Ville Husso exited Tuesday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers due to an injury during the 1st period. Concerns immediately arose that it might be a recurrence of the ailment that had sidelined him for several weeks earlier in the season. Now, head coach Derek Lalonde has confirmed those fears, saying Husso is once again considered “week to week” with a lower-body injury.

On Tuesday, Husso was entrusted with the starting goaltending duties, marking his first start since December 18. However, less than 10 minutes into the first period, his night ended abruptly due to an aggravation of his lower-body injury.

He did not return and was replaced by Alex Lyon. And now, the latest health update has been released by Lalonde, who indicated that Husso is once again considered “week to week”.

Husso has compiled a record of 9 wins, 5 losses, and 2 overtime losses this year, boasting a goals-against average of 3.55 and a save percentage of .892.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings dropped their contest against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night
  2. They weren't aided by the fact that goaltender Ville Husso was injured in the 1st period and wasn't able to continue
  3. Derek Lalonde announces the status of Husso as being once again “week to week”.
Detroit Red Wings lose Ville Husso

Bottom Line: The Alex Lyon show continues

With this latest setback for Husso, Lyon once again steps into the starting role for the Red Wings for the foreseeable future, with veteran James Reimer serving as backup.

Lyon will be guarding the net tonight as the Red Wings aim for their second victory over the Vancouver Canucks in less than a week. The game will take place at Rogers Arena in British Columbia, starting at 10:00 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.

