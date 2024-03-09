Derek Lalonde blasts lack of ‘energy’ by Detroit Red Wings after embarrassing loss

Derek Lalonde blasts the lack of ‘energy’ after the Detroit Red Wings suffer an embarrassing loss to Arizona on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings faced a disheartening defeat at the hands of the bottom-ranked Arizona Coyotes, culminating in a 4-0 loss. The game offered scant positives for the Red Wings, who were notably outplayed and outscored. The outcome proved to be not just frustrating but also embarrassing for the team. Head coach Derek Lalonde articulated that their most vexing issue was their inability to create any meaningful opportunities throughout the game.

The Detroit Red Wings were shut out by the Coyotes in frustrating fashion

The Red Wings found themselves trailing by two goals against the Coyotes before they’d even registered a shot on goal themselves. Eventually, the Coyotes would tack two more goals on the scoresheet as part of their 4-0 win.

“I have no idea, very disappointing,” Lalonde said of Detroit’s poor start. “I thought the guys were ready. We had a packed house of Red Wings fans, it felt like a home game in warmups. It was just an inability to compete early on and the lost battles, we were much better in the second.“

While the Red Wings came forward with a better effort in the 2nd period, it was too little, too late. Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram stopped all 28 shots he faced.

“If we could have started the game like we did in the second, it could have been a much different outcome,” Lalonde said.

The Red Wings have suffered four consecutive losses in regulation following a season-high winning streak of six games. What could be the underlying cause of Detroit’s recent struggles in Lalonde’s assessment?

“No energy, no pop,” Lalonde said. “It goes into a little bit of lack of details. Some easy goals against. I’m hoping a little bit of the effort we showed in the second (period) and flashes in the third can be a standard that we can use going forward.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings were embarrassed by the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night, losing 4-0 Head coach Derek Lalonde blasts his team’s lack of “energy” over their four-game losing skid The Red Wings have now lost four straight games after having previously won six in a row

Bottom Line: Time for Detroit Red Wings fans to worry?

The sense of optimism surrounding Detroit’s season-high six-game winning streak has dissipated rapidly in the past week and a half. During this time, the Red Wings not only witnessed their lead in the standings diminish but also failed to capitalize on a significant opportunity against a non-playoff team to extend that lead.

Detroit will have a chance to right the ship and gain much-needed points in the standings when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena.