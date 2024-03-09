Search

Paul Tyler

Derek Lalonde blasts lack of ‘energy’ by Detroit Red Wings after embarrassing loss

Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde blasts the lack of ‘energy’ after the Detroit Red Wings suffer an embarrassing loss to Arizona on Friday night.

On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings faced a disheartening defeat at the hands of the bottom-ranked Arizona Coyotes, culminating in a 4-0 loss. The game offered scant positives for the Red Wings, who were notably outplayed and outscored. The outcome proved to be not just frustrating but also embarrassing for the team. Head coach Derek Lalonde articulated that their most vexing issue was their inability to create any meaningful opportunities throughout the game.

Derek Lalonde blasts

The Detroit Red Wings were shut out by the Coyotes in frustrating fashion

The Red Wings found themselves trailing by two goals against the Coyotes before they’d even registered a shot on goal themselves. Eventually, the Coyotes would tack two more goals on the scoresheet as part of their 4-0 win.

“I have no idea, very disappointing,” Lalonde said of Detroit’s poor start. “I thought the guys were ready. We had a packed house of Red Wings fans, it felt like a home game in warmups. It was just an inability to compete early on and the lost battles, we were much better in the second.

While the Red Wings came forward with a better effort in the 2nd period, it was too little, too late. Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram stopped all 28 shots he faced.

“If we could have started the game like we did in the second, it could have been a much different outcome,” Lalonde said.

The Red Wings have suffered four consecutive losses in regulation following a season-high winning streak of six games. What could be the underlying cause of Detroit’s recent struggles in Lalonde’s assessment?

“No energy, no pop,” Lalonde said. “It goes into a little bit of lack of details. Some easy goals against. I’m hoping a little bit of the effort we showed in the second (period) and flashes in the third can be a standard that we can use going forward.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings were embarrassed by the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night, losing 4-0
  2. Head coach Derek Lalonde blasts his team’s lack of “energy” over their four-game losing skid
  3. The Red Wings have now lost four straight games after having previously won six in a row
Bottom Line: Time for Detroit Red Wings fans to worry?

The sense of optimism surrounding Detroit’s season-high six-game winning streak has dissipated rapidly in the past week and a half. During this time, the Red Wings not only witnessed their lead in the standings diminish but also failed to capitalize on a significant opportunity against a non-playoff team to extend that lead.

Detroit will have a chance to right the ship and gain much-needed points in the standings when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena.

Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Red Wings fans split over GM Steve Yzerman’s actions at 2024 Trade Deadline

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is facing some scrutiny and some love for his actions at the 2024 Trade Deadline, which was earlier this afternoon.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack if He Leaves Chargers

Don't look now but the Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite to land a Pro Bowl defender coming off his best season in the NFL.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Slots Finalized

Following today's news, the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Slots are now official.
Red Wings News Reports

Steve Yzerman admits Detroit Red Wings are still building

Following the passing of the trade deadline, Steve Yzerman admitted something some fans really did not want to hear.

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Darious Williams seems like the perfect fit for Detroit Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars trash has a good chance of becoming the Detroit Lions treasure.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions working on deal for Anthony Pittman

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made their intentions known in regards to LB Anthony Pittman.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions re-sign CB Emmanuel Moseley

BREAKING: The Detroit Lions are re-signing CB Emmanuel Moseley.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Made in Motown? Detroit Lions Could Draft Darius Robinson with No. 29 Pick

The Detroit Lions could draft a homegrown talent with No. 29 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could trade for

Review our analysis of 5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could consider acquiring.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Paul Tyler -
W.G. Brady -
W.G. Brady -
