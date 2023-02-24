Derek Lalonde gives amazing update on Lucas Raymond

According to a report from Daniella Bruce, Lucas Raymond skated for a full practice on Friday, and head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters that he hopes to have Raymond for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Raymond has been dealing with a “lower body” injury that has kept him out of the Red Wings' last seven games.

Lucas Raymond skated for a full practice today. Derek Lalonde said they hope to have him for tomorrow vs. Tampa. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) February 24, 2023

Why it Matters for Lucas Raymond and Red Wings

As you have probably heard by now, the Red Wings have been ON FIRE as of late, and following Thursday's win over the New York Rangers, they have moved into the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Though the Red Wings have played well while Raymond has been out, getting him back could provide an extra boost to end the season strong.

Raymond by the Numbers

After posting an outstanding rookie season, scoring 23 goals and adding 34 assists in 2021-22, the hope was that Raymond would take a big step forward in his second year in the league. That has not been the case but is not too late for him to get going and help the Red Wings make a playoff run.

15 goals and 18 assists so far in 2022-23