Derek Lalonde not sold on Dylan Larkin/Alex DeBrincat pairing

In a recent press conference following the Detroit Red Wings‘ season opener against the New Jersey Devils, head coach Derek Lalonde expressed his reservations regarding the effectiveness of the Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat pairing. These comments raise questions about the potential of this star-studded duo as the Red Wings embark on the 2023-24 season.

What did Derek Lalonde say?

On Friday, Lalonde voiced his uncertainty about the Larkin-DeBrincat pairing.

“They only created one chance five-on-five,” Lalonde said. “You think in theory it’s going to work and they’ve shown signs of it. I like that they both can transport pucks, they’re both good on entries, they both have offense, but so far — it’s only one game and a few exhibition games — it hasn’t completely come to fruition.”

The coach also disclosed that Lucas Raymond would replace David Perron on that line for the next game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We’ll still flirt with that wing, but the added depth gives us some different looks,” Lalonde said.

DeBrincat Remains Hopeful

DeBrincat, on the other hand, remained hopeful about the potential chemistry between him and Larkin, emphasizing Larkin's speed and playmaking ability as valuable assets for their line's success.

“I feel like we have some chemistry. (Larkin) has got a lot of speed and creates a lot of space for me and our other linemate. If we can keep that up, I think we can play a little more with the puck in the O-zone, get more pucks back, I think we’ll have a lot more chances.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Head Coach's Uncertainty: Derek Lalonde, the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, expressed his reservations about the effectiveness of the Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat pairing. Lucas Raymond's Inclusion: In response to these concerns, the coach decided to replace David Perron with Lucas Raymond on the Larkin-DeBrincat line. Season of Uncertainty: The effectiveness of key duos like Larkin and DeBrincat will be pivotal to the Detroit Red Wings' success in the 2023-24 season.

Bottom Line: A Critical Test Ahead

As the Red Wings prepare to face the Tampa Bay Lightning, all eyes will be on the Larkin-DeBrincat pairing to see if they can overcome early doubts and make a significant impact on the team's fortunes.