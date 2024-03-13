Derek Lalonde Says Detroit Red Wings Are ‘Running Out of Time’

Derek Lalonde is right, the Red Wings are running out of time

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings aimed to halt their five-game losing streak as they faced off against the Buffalo Sabres. However, their hopes were dashed early on, as they found themselves trailing 4-1 by the end of the first period. The disappointing start set the tone for the rest of the game, leading to another loss for the struggling Red Wings.

Coach Lalonde’s Warning

In the aftermath of the game, Head Coach Derek Lalonde expressed his concerns about the team’s current situation.

“We’re running out [of time],” Lalonde stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. “Luckily, we’ve had some stretches in our season to keep us in this battle, but you’ll run out of time. Our focus will be the first period on Thursday, a good start on Thursday.”

Playoff Hopes in Jeopardy

Just over a week and a half ago, the Red Wings seemed to be in a comfortable position regarding their playoff aspirations. However, their recent losing streak has erased that cushion, leaving them in a precarious spot. The New York Islanders have now surpassed the Red Wings in terms of win percentage, pushing Detroit out of the playoff picture if the season were to end today.

Bottom Line

With only 17 games left in the regular season (eight at home and nine away), the Red Wings are under immense pressure to turn things around. Coach Lalonde’s words serve as a stark reminder that time is not on their side. If the team fails to make a significant change in their performance, they risk missing out on the postseason, validating Lalonde’s warning that they are indeed “running out of time.”