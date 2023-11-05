Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘got rewarded’ in win over Bruins

On Saturday night, the Detroit Red Wings once again demonstrated their unwavering resilience, making a spectacular comeback from an early two-goal deficit. In a thrilling game at Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings handed the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins their first regulation loss of the season, with a final score of 5-4. Following the game, head coach Derek Lalonde praised his team's determination, emphasizing how they never gave up, and it eventually paid off.

No Quit In The Detroit Red Wings

Despite being down early, the Red Wings refused to go down without a fight, which was acknowledged by Lalonde.

“I think the guys just kept at it,” Lalonde said. “Obviously, the third goal was big.”

Just one week ago, the Bruins dominated the Red Wings, but this time things were different. When asked about how the Red Wings bounced back, Lalonde insisted his team got what they deserved.

“I thought we were good throughout and got what we deserved. Probably felt a little, I don’t want to say the word unfair, but to be trailing after 40 minutes, I thought we had a really good 40 minutes. Then to just keep at it and obviously, to trail that team in the third and find a way to win in regulation was good. Just solid throughout. Good win. Turns into a pretty good week.”

The Turning Point?

When asked about what he felt the turning point was in Saturday's game, Lalonde said he did not really know if there was one.

“I don't know if there was a turning point. I just thought our guys just stayed on it. The message after the second was just to ‘keep your nose in it and you'll get rewarded.' And they certainly did tonight.”

Up Next?

The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming challenge takes them on the road for a clash against another Original Six team. They will face off against the New York Rangers at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Red Wings made an incredible comeback, overcoming a two-goal deficit. They handed the Boston Bruins their first regulation loss of the season, winning 5-4. Coach Derek Lalonde praised the team's resilience and determination as they never gave up.

Bottom Line – A Red Wings Resurgence

In the world of professional hockey, it's often the team's ability to bounce back from adversity that defines their true character. The Detroit Red Wings, under the leadership of Derek Lalonde, demonstrated just that. Their victory over the Boston Bruins wasn't just a game; it was a statement. As the Red Wings continue to build on this momentum, they're proving that they're not a team to be underestimated. The season ahead promises excitement and anticipation as they push forward with their newfound confidence.