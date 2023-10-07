Derek Lalonde wants to see a ‘turned on’ Red Wings team tonight

Derek Lalonde wants a ‘turned on' Red Wings squad to take care of things against Toronto tonight

We've reached the conclusion of the exhibition schedule, with the Detroit Red Wings securing victories in four out of the seven games they've contested. Tonight marks the last tune-up match before the regular season kicks off next week, and the team is eager to seek redemption against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who defeated them in overtime earlier this week.

The Red Wings fell to Toronto in overtime on Thursday

Despite the overtime loss, there's some encouraging news for the Red Wings. They fielded a lineup comprised mostly of reserve players, yet they showed tremendous determination and posed significant challenges for the host Leafs, who predominantly played their main roster.

Derek Lalonde wants to see a ‘turned on' Red Wings team

For head coach Derek Lalonde, he wants his squad to elevate their play tonight in the preseason finale – especially the young players.

“Guys are playing for jobs,” Lalonde said. “These experienced NHL veterans usually take what they need out of the exhibitions. I won’t put a whole lot of stock into (tonight). You want to keep buttoning up the structure and some habits we have but start getting emotionally engaged. We’re not good enough to turn it on and off. I want it turned on for (tonight).”

“Want the guys to be emotionally engaged (in the preseason),” he continued. “It’s hard. That’s reality. I don’t think it’s right or wrong, but you saw us on Wednesday in Pittsburgh playing a predominantly American Hockey League team with a predominantly NHL lineup and they gave us fits because they outworked us. You saw it (Thursday). Our American Hockey League team gave Toronto’s players fits because our guys worked hard. I’m sure Toronto will do the same to us (tonight).

As reported by Ansar Khan of MLive, the Red Wings are set to showcase a lineup that closely resembles what we can expect to see in the regular season opener next week. This lineup notably includes a top line featuring Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond.

Bottom Line: Detroit wants to clear the Leafs

The Red Wings have their sights set on concluding the preseason schedule on a strong note, fielding their full lineup against Toronto. They aspire to establish themselves as a formidable contender in the Atlantic Division standings this year.