Detroit Lions 1st round draft pick and ex-Buckeye Jeff Okudah trolls Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

The Detroit Lions selected former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and they’re banking on him being a significant part of their future.

But as Okudah is preparing for his NFL career with Detroit, he hasn’t forgotten his collegiate roots and the rivalry that went with it.

As a former Buckeye, naturally Okudah and anyone else who played at Columbus isn’t exactly fond of the Michigan Wolverines. And fortunately for Ohio State, the rivalry has completely gone their way in recent memory, having won 14 of the past 16 matchups against Michigan.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh explained earlier that “nothing makes us angrier” than losing to the Buckeyes.

Okudah caught wind of Harbaugh’s comments, and couldn’t resist throwing it right back at him:

We can’t exactly fault Okudah’s confidence in his alma matter, considering their two most recent victories over Michigan: 62-39 in 2018, and 56-27 last year being absolute blowouts.