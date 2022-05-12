Detroit Lions 2022 Preseason schedule released

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions dropped an epic Urban Survivor video to reveal their 2022 regular-season schedule.

In case you missed that, click here.

Now, we also know the Lions’ preseason schedule as they will play at home against the Atlanta Falcons, and then on the road against the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bold Prediction: The LA Chargers ar... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Bold Prediction: The LA Chargers are a bust

Nation, what will the Lions’ preseason record be? (We are kidding)