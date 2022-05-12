in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 2022 Preseason schedule released

The Lions will play one home preseason game

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions dropped an epic Urban Survivor video to reveal their 2022 regular-season schedule.

Now, we also know the Lions’ preseason schedule as they will play at home against the Atlanta Falcons, and then on the road against the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nation, what will the Lions’ preseason record be? (We are kidding)

