Detroit Lions 2022 Preseason schedule released

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions dropped an epic Urban Survivor video to reveal their 2022 regular-season schedule.
In case you missed that, click here.
Now, we also know the Lions’ preseason schedule as they will play at home against the Atlanta Falcons, and then on the road against the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Nation, what will the Lions’ preseason record be? (We are kidding)
Lions’ preseason schedule:
TBD vs. Atlanta
TBD at Indianapolis
Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh (4:30, CBS)
Probably a week of joint practices in there this year.
— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 13, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings