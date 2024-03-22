Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Hat May Hint At New Uniform Design [Photos]

The Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Hat Is Smooth

Don’t look now but we are just over a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit. Each year, special edition NFL Draft caps are released for each team in the league, and some of those hats were leaked on Friday, including a couple for our Detroit Lions. Following the leak, some people began speculating about the hat designs potentially hinting at the changes coming to the Lions’ uniforms.

Leaked 2024 NFL Draft Hats

Here are the two Lions NFL Draft hats that were leaked.

First, the black edition.

There is also a charcoal gray version of the hat.

Let the Speculation Begin

Here is what some fans are saying about how the Lions’ NFL Draft caps could be a hint as to what the Lions’ new uniforms will look like in 2024.

Examining the Lions draft hat for uniform redesign clues.



– No surprise that the logo is the same



– Black hat color has my attention (but could be an option for all)



– The One Pride logo is consistent with what we're seeing for other teams, but slate gray may be notable pic.twitter.com/TXTZXtrDC9 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) March 23, 2024

Right and that makes me think the Lions standard hat is black, which would be very notable. But one thing outstanding is whether each team has a black hat with their logo retaining normal colors. — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) March 23, 2024

I think it just means the alternate uniform is gonna be black which has been rumoured for a while tbh. There is no way in hell that the lions move to a charcoal/black colour as their home unis and have blue as their alternate, in case that’s what you’re implying. — MotorCityBrit – LIONS NFC NORTH CHAMPS (@MotorCityBrit) March 23, 2024

I have heard rumors about four distinctive uniforms, so I'm guessing blue (home primary), white (away primary), black (alternate) and 90s throwbacks. If the NFL still requires black on primary uniforms for black alternate uniforms, I hope it's minimal. — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) March 23, 2024

Time Will Tell

Only time will tell what the Lions’ new uniforms will look like but one thing is for sure, we won’t have to wait too much longer. This is pure speculation, as we have not heard anything for certain, but our best bet is that the uniforms will be released just before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, which is set to kick off on April 25.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Leaked NFL Draft Caps: Special edition NFL Draft caps for each team, including the Detroit Lions, were leaked, showcasing designs in black and charcoal gray. Speculation on Uniform Changes: The leaked hat designs have sparked speculation among fans and analysts about potential changes to the Detroit Lions‘ uniforms for the 2024 season. Anticipation for Official Reveal: It is expected that the Detroit Lions‘ new uniforms will be officially revealed just before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, adding to the excitement and anticipation.

Bottom Line

The recent leak of the Detroit Lions‘ NFL Draft caps has sparked a wave of speculation and anticipation among fans and analysts alike. While the designs of the caps have led to theories about potential changes to the team’s uniforms, the true nature of the Lions’ new look for the 2024 season remains shrouded in mystery. As the NFL Draft approaches, the anticipation builds, with fans eagerly awaiting the official reveal of the uniforms. Whether the speculation holds true or not, one thing is certain: the Lions’ new attire is a closely guarded secret.